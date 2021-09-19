abrdn plc Purchases 56,410 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

abrdn plc boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 171.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $24,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,919,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $2,962,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW opened at $293.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.77. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

