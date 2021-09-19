abrdn plc Sells 27,154 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,154 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $23,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $178.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.05. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.603 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.