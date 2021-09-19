ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,835 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $52,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.70 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.68 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.