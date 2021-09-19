Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.94

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.94 and traded as low as C$18.72. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.78, with a volume of 6,021 shares.

ADN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated a “sell” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acadian Timber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$313.38 million and a PE ratio of 9.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

About Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

