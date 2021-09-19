Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 840,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 697,900 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Accuray were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,221,000 after acquiring an additional 679,502 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 900.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 450,354 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 590.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 495,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 423,493 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Accuray by 33.9% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,404,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 355,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB raised its stake in Accuray by 16.5% during the second quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,300,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.79 million, a P/E ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. Accuray Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Accuray news, Director Byron C. Scott bought 10,000 shares of Accuray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,724.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

