ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the August 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 14.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,371 shares of company stock worth $8,554,845. Company insiders own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ACM Research by 50.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACM Research during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACMR stock opened at $102.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 0.73. ACM Research has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.57 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

