ACV Auctions Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACVA) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

ACV Auctions’ (NASDAQ:ACVA) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. ACV Auctions had issued 16,550,000 shares in its public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $413,750,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $19.98 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.32.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $121,740.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,425 shares of company stock worth $7,216,911.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 397.2% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth $72,199,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth $53,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,683.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,874,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after buying an additional 1,769,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 28,558.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,454,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after buying an additional 1,449,357 shares during the period. 26.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

