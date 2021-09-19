Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

ACET opened at $7.19 on Friday. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $228.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. As a group, analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

