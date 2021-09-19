Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,641.29 ($34.51).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,730 ($35.67) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,751 ($35.94) to GBX 3,061 ($39.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, insider Annette Court purchased 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,606 ($47.11) per share, with a total value of £26,468.04 ($34,580.66). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 44 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,678 ($48.05), for a total transaction of £1,618.32 ($2,114.35).

Admiral Group stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,524 ($46.04). 885,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,318. The firm has a market cap of £10.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,477.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,217.18. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,576 ($33.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.42).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 161 ($2.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $86.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

