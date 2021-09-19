Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) CAO Sells $1,210,723.36 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE WMS opened at $107.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

