Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 447,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 129,227 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,348,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,461,000 after purchasing an additional 121,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,223,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,722 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 83.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 193,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 87,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADVM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

