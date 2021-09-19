Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 348.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,714 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,591,000 after buying an additional 198,096 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,367,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,075,000 after buying an additional 194,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 56.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,623,000 after buying an additional 803,847 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.5% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,892,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,578,000 after buying an additional 132,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,246,000 after buying an additional 1,054,022 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

Shares of GRUB opened at $17.05 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.54.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

