Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 198 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF stock opened at $144.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.45 and its 200 day moving average is $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.