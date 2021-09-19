Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Boot Barn by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boot Barn by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 2.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Boot Barn stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $93.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

