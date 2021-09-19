Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 265 Shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q3 Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH opened at $180.76 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $141.90 and a 1-year high of $182.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.60.

