Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Short Interest Update

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 106.3% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Aedifica stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. Aedifica has a one year low of $121.35 and a one year high of $146.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.08.

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

