Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Critical Analysis

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Dorman Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Dorman Products $1.09 billion 2.72 $106.87 million $3.45 27.04

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorman Products has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Dorman Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98% Dorman Products 11.21% 16.61% 11.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Aeva Technologies and Dorman Products, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Dorman Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 91.77%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Dorman Products.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.9% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Dorman Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Dorman Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dorman Products beats Aeva Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.