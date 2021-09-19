AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 2,279 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Linde by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,443 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Linde by 31.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,696 shares during the period. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in Linde by 28.9% during the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,113,000 after acquiring an additional 796,961 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Linde by 12.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,694,000 after buying an additional 602,145 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.36.

NYSE:LIN opened at $309.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde plc has a one year low of $214.14 and a one year high of $317.03. The company has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

