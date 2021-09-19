AGF Investments Inc. Buys 833 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $763.48 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $766.12 and a 200-day moving average of $701.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Benchmark raised their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $840.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

