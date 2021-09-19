AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.54.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $123.61 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.