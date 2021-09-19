AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 105.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,074,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $54.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.