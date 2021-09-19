AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 464,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,305,000 after purchasing an additional 252,588 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 196,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,664,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $155.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

