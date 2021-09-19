Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,983,000 after acquiring an additional 704,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after buying an additional 218,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,144,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,018,000 after buying an additional 167,601 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADC. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

