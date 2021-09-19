Air Partner (LON:AIR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Air Partner plc (LON:AIR) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 91.80 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 90.10 ($1.18). 161,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 182,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.90 ($1.17).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Air Partner in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Get Air Partner alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 80.81. The company has a market capitalization of £57.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84.

Air Partner plc provides aircraft charter, aviation safety, security solutions, and managed services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Group Charter, Private Jets, Freight, and Safety & Security segments. The company provides group charter services for more than 20 passengers for governments, corporates, sports and entertainment, the energy sector, industrial, manufacturing customers, and tour operators; private jet charter services for up to 19 passengers for corporates and high net worth individuals; and charter and part-charter services of cargo aircraft for regular and bespoke requirements, including emergency aid drops, door-to-door freight delivery, and on-board couriers.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Partner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Partner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.