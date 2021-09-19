Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 4,680.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,041 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $29,199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 569.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $429,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $9,547,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $17,123,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,335,402 shares of company stock valued at $343,883,241. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $166.59 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.79.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

