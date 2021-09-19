Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $765.27 Million

Brokerages expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to post $765.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $799.09 million and the lowest is $733.77 million. Albemarle reported sales of $746.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HSBC cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.95.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 20,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 45,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,141. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.02. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $253.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

