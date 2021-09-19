Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ALBO. Wedbush raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.60.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $43.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 64,607 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 60,883 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 57,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 553.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 41,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

