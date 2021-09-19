Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 526,713 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $18,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 686,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,983,000 after acquiring an additional 69,622 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 680,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 337,788 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 578,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 475,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 94,658 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 47,560 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

