Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Increased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,314 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $31,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.05. 25,543,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,670,541. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.02 and a 200 day moving average of $209.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $435.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

