Alignment Healthcare, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALHC) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 22nd

Alignment Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:ALHC) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alignment Healthcare had issued 27,200,000 shares in its IPO on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $489,600,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $18.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

