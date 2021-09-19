All Sports (SOC) Price Reaches $0.0138 on Top Exchanges

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. All Sports has a market cap of $20.64 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00128473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00048832 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.