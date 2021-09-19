Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 141,075 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Allegion worth $14,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Allegion by 310.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegion during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 363.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.45.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $395,694.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,193,078. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $138.44 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.67 and a 200 day moving average of $135.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

