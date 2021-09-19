Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM)’s share price rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 329,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 467,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33.

About Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM)

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.

