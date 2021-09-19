Alpha Quark Token Market Cap Tops $69.91 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $69.91 million and $12.94 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.09 or 0.00008616 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00059198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.25 or 0.00130993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013118 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047102 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Profile

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,073,681 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

