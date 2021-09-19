Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) Short Interest Down 51.3% in August

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:CYTO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the August 15th total of 147,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 803,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CYTO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.16. 203,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,530. Altamira Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

