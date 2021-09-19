AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC) shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50. 18,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 584% from the average session volume of 2,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.49.

AMB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

AMB Financial Corp. is a holding company of American Community Bank of Indiana, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers personal and business banking. It also involves in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits to originate residential and commercial mortgage loans as well as other types of consumer and commercial loans.

