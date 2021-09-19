Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $265.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.85% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AMED. Cowen assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $171.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $166.01 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after buying an additional 120,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $769,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,856,000 after buying an additional 97,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,845,000 after buying an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after buying an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

