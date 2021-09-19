American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,771 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.07% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,993,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,096,000 after purchasing an additional 201,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,571,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,446,000 after purchasing an additional 361,893 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 112.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,454,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,368 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.98.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEX opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

