American Century Companies Inc. Grows Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after acquiring an additional 514,795 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 898,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,834,000 after acquiring an additional 383,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,479,008,000 after acquiring an additional 358,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.42.

NYSE:EFX opened at $268.49 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $279.59. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.93 and a 200-day moving average of $230.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

