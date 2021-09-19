American Century Companies Inc. Has $815,000 Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 84.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,802 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $333,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $204,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $6,296,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NLOK. Barclays boosted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $25.69 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

