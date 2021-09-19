American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 553 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in Y. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $259,169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 10.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of Y opened at $617.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $664.87 and a 200 day moving average of $671.84. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $486.49 and a 12 month high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter.

Y has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.