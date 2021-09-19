American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.72 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

