American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

NYSE:DVA opened at $121.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.83.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.