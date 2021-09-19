American Century Companies Inc. Sells 278,924 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 278,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,611 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $665,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,635 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,591,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3,121.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 832,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,114,000 after purchasing an additional 806,541 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.74.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

