American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Short Interest Update

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AFINP opened at $26.75 on Friday. American Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

