American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Insider Acquires $50,036.40 in Stock

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AMH opened at $39.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

