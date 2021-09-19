American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Sells $163,961.09 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $810.90 million, a PE ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on American Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 22,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

