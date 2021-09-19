American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Sells $163,961.09 in Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. American Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $810.90 million, a PE ratio of 90.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
AMSWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on American Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 22,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.
About American Software
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
