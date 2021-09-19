American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Update

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 647,600 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 455,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

American States Water stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 52 week low of $69.25 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other American States Water news, Director James L. Anderson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $580,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,807.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,377 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in American States Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in American States Water by 43.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American States Water Company Profile

