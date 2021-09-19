American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives $298.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $298.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.39 on Friday, reaching $293.75. 2,995,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,803. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $133.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.35 and a 200 day moving average of $262.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.