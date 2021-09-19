America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRMT. Stephens lifted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

CRMT opened at $120.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.26 and its 200-day moving average is $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $789.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $82.48 and a twelve month high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

